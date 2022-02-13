Thane, Feb 13 (PTI) Passengers on board a Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) bus had a close shave on Sunday when it caught fire during the journey on Sunday on Kalyan-Shil Road in Thane district of Maharashtra, a Fire brigade official said, adding that nobody was injured.

The incident occurred around 2 PM when the bus was near the Runwal Garden.

The driver of the bus noticed the fire and immediately alerted the passengers who rushed out of the bus, the official said.

He said the exact number of passengers travelling in the bus was not known.

The bus was gutted by the time the fire was put out by Fire Brigade personnel, the official said.

The traffic on the road was affected for some time due to the incident.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

