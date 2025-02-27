New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino interacted with PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya students in New Delhi on Thursday.

Massimino also explored the school's facilities, including the AR-VR Lab, Atal Tinkering Lab, and language lab.

While interacting with the students, Massimino praised India's Chandrayaan-3 mission, emphasising its significance for India and the global space community.

He highlighted the challenges of landing on the Moon's South Pole and how this achievement could provide key insights into water sources essential for habitation. Additionally, he underscored the importance of international collaboration in future space programs.

He said, "It's wonderful. They made me feel so welcome... The students were very polite, had some great questions, and the whole school was very welcoming... The school couldn't be nicer... India has a lot to offer. I am familiar with many people I worked with at NASA. A lot of Indian students we have in the US are very smart and hardworking... Chandrayaan's mission was amazing..."

Massimino shared how a movie based on 7 astronauts inspired him to become an astronaut. Engaging with the students, he answered their questions about space exploration, the kind of food they had during their space trips, etc.

Recounting his personal experiences, he described how he adapted to zero gravity in space and elaborated on their sleeping arrangements, consoles to work, etc. Students were also curious about AI's role in space exploration.

In response, he explained that AI would streamline the processes, making them more efficient, cost-effective, and safe. Concluding his interaction, he advised students on the subjects and skills they should pursue if they aspire to a career in space exploration.

During the event, students asked several questions about the challenges of pursuing a career as an astronaut and the key subjects essential for their preparation. Massimino emphasised the importance of exploring various fields, including soil sciences and marine biology.

His practical and insightful answers left the students excited and deeply inspired. They also asked him about the most challenging project he worked on at NASA and whether human habitation on Mars would be possible in the near future.

He explained that while living on the Moon could become a reality soon, settling on Mars would take longer due to the technological challenges that still need to be overcome.

Mike Massimino, a former NASA astronaut, is a professor of mechanical engineering at Columbia University and the senior advisor for space programs at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum.

He received a BS from Columbia University, an MS in mechanical engineering and technology and policy, and a PhD in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

After working as an engineer at IBM, NASA, and McDonnell Douglas Aerospace, along with academic appointments at Rice University and the Georgia Institute of Technology, he was selected as an astronaut by NASA in 1996 and is the veteran of two space flights, the fourth and fifth Hubble Space Telescope servicing missions in 2002 and 2009.

Mike has a team record for the number of hours he spent spacewalking in a single space shuttle mission. He was also the first person to tweet from space. During his NASA career, he received two NASA Space Flight Medals, the NASA Distinguished Service Medal, the American Astronautical Society's Flight Achievement Award, and the Star of Italian Solidarity.

He is the Senior Adviser for Space Programs at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City and a professor at Columbia University's engineering school, The Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science.

Somit Shrivastava, Joint Commissioner (Pers); BK Behra, Deputy Commissioner (Academics) KVS HQ; SS Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner, KVS Delhi Region; GS Pandey and KC Meena, Assistant Commissioner, Delhi Region; VK Mathpal, Principal KV No 2, Delhi Cantonment; and others were also present at the programme. (ANI)

