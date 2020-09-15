Nashik, Sep 15 (PTI) Nashik district on Tuesday added 1,107 new cases to its COVID-19 caseload, while 18 people died of the infection during the day, an official said.

The district now has 55,940 cases, including 1,091 deaths, with Nashik municipal corporation leading with 38,409 cases and 608 deaths, he said.

Also Read | Infinix Note 7 Launching Tomorrow in India, Listed on Flipkart Ahead of India Launch.

So far, 44,680 people have been discharged, including 1,466 on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)