Nashik, Apr 2 (PTI) Nashik added 3,995 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its tally to 1,89,301, while the day also saw 18 deaths and 3,054 people recovering, an official said.

The district has so far seen 2,425 deaths and 1,58,645 people getting discharged, he added.

With 10,909 samples being examined in Friday, the numbers of tests in Nashik went up to 7,62,273.

