Nashik, Oct 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik district rose to 85,511 on Sunday with the addition of 429 cases, while 10 deaths took the toll to 1,523, an official said.

He said 1,075 people were discharged during the day, taking the tally of such cases to 76,248.

The caseload comprises 57,178 from Nashik city, 23,756 from other parts of the district, 3,967 from Malegaon and 610 from outside the district.

