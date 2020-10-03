Nashik, Oct 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra reached 79,280 on Saturday with a single-day addition of 866 fresh cases, district officials said.

With 17 more fatalities, the total toll in the district went up to 1,427, they said.

364 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries so far to 68,409, the officials said. PTI

