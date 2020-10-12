Nashik, Oct 12 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik increased by 493 on Monday, while 10 people succumbed to the infection, an official said.

It was the second consecutive day when the addition to the caseload was less than 500, with Sunday seeing 429 cases, he pointed out.

The district now has 86,004 cases, including 1,533 deaths, while 76,985 people have been discharged, including 739 on Monday, he said.

