India News | Nashik COVID-19 Count Now 2,157 as 89 Test Positive on Tue

Nashik, Jun 16 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 89 in Nashik district in Maharashtra, while the death toll from the infection touched 135 as samples of six people who died earlier tested positive on Tuesday, said an official.

The district's COVID-19 count is now 2,157 with Malegaon accounting for 893 and Nashik city 808 cases, he added.

Also Read | Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Will Be Tested Against for COVID-19 on Wednesday: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

"Of the 135 deaths, Malegaon accounts for 67, while it is 40 for Nashik city. The number of people who have been discharged in the district is now 1,346," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)