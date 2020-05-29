India News | Nashik COVID-19 Count Reaches 1,151 as 43 Test Positive

Nashik, May 29 (PTI) Forty-three new COVID-19 cases were detected in Nashik in Maharashtra on Friday, taking the district's COVID-19 count to 1,151, an official said.

The samples of a man from Malegaon who died earlier tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the toll from the infection to 61, he added.

"Of the 1,151 cases, 757 are from Malegaon, 179 from Nashik city, 161 from others parts of the district and 54 from outside the district," he added.

