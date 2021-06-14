Nashik, Jun 14 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 3,91,547 after 206 people were detected with the infection on Monday, while the day also saw 151 deaths, including 145 which went unreported earlier, an official said.

The toll has now reached 6,581, and the recovery count is 3,80,904, including 293 who were discharged during the day, the official said.

With 10,354 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 17,93,836.

