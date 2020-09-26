Nashik, Sep 26 (PTI) As many as 1,424 persons tested positive for COVID-19, while 1,758 patients recovered from the infection in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday, an official said.

With the addition of the latest cases, the COVID-19 count in the district has risen to 71,721, the official said.

Of the total cases detected so far, 48,778 were from Nashik city, 18,861 from other parts of the district, 3,625 from Malegaon and 457 from outside the district, he said.

Moreover, 20 more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 1,295, the official said.

The number of recoveries in the district now stands at 63,097, he added.

