Nashik, Apr 4 (PTI) Nashik district in Maharashtra on Sunday reported 4,772 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 1,98,407, officials said.

With 25 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the toll in the district mounted to 2,472, they said.

A total of 3,720 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the district so far to 1,65,463, officials added.

With 16,991 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Nashik district has gone up to 7,91,719.

