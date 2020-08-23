Nashik, Aug 23 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra crossed the 30,000 mark and rose to 30,009 on Sunday with addition of 674 cases, health officials said.

The toll rose to 768 with seven more patients succumbing to the infection, they said.

A total of 530 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 24,307.

