Nashik, Mar 31 (PTI) With a single-day addition of 3,308 new cases of COVID-19, the count of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 1,81,522 on Wednesday, a health official said.

As many as 18 patients died of the infection, while 2,705 were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, the official said.

This has taken the toll to 2,392 and the count of recoveries has reached 1,52,487, he said.

Of the latest casualties, five were from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area and 11 from other parts of the district, the official said.

At least 10,395 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the number of tests conducted in the district to 7,41,384, he added.

