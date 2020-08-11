Nashik, Aug 11 (PTI) At least 565 people tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra's Nashik district, rising the region's tally to 21,076 on Tuesday, a health official said.

Apart from this, 12 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll in the district to 632, the official said.

Of the latest fatalities, 10 were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation limits, he said.

With the addition of 565 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the tally in the district has reached 21,076, the official said.

As per the official data, of the 21,076 cases, 14,327 were from Nashik city, 4,942 from other parts of the district, 1,624 from Malegaon and 183 from outside the district.

A total of 15,861 patients have recovered from the infection in the district so far, of which 580 were discharged on Tuesday.

