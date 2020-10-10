Nashik, Oct 10 (PTI) With the addition of 712 new cases of coronavirus, the count of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district crossed the 85,000 mark on Saturday, an official said.

Apart from this, at least 15 patients succumbed to the deadly disease, raising the toll to 1,513, the official said.

Of the latest casualties, 13 were reported from Nashik city, while the rest were from other parts of the district, he said.

Of the 85,082 cases reported so far, Nashik city alone accounted for 56,884 infections, the official said.

At least 1,061 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 75,173, he added. PTI

