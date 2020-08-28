Nashik, Aug 28 (PTI) As many as 958 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Nashik district in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload here to 34,046, an official said.

With the death of five COVID-19 patients on Friday, the toll in the region stood at 839, the official said.

Also Read | Dinesh Kumar Khara Recommended as Next SBI Chairman by Banks Board Bureau.

Of the latest casualties, two were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, while three were from other parts of the district.

At least 741 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries in the district to 27,337. PTI

Also Read | NEET-JEE Exams 2020 Row: Mamata Banerjee Dares PM Narendra Modi to Take Impromptu Opinion of Students During 'Mann Ki Baat'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)