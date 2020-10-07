Nashik, Oct 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra reached 82,838 on Wednesday with a single-day addition of 943 new cases, health officials said.

With 13 people succumbing to the infection, the total toll in the district mounted to 1,476, they said.

818 people were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 72,073, officials added. PTI

