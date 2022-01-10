Nashik, Jan 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra touched 4,19,844 on Monday after 1,047 cases were detected, while two deaths took the toll to 8,765, an official said.

So far, 4,05,735 people have been discharged post recovery, including 166 during the day, he said.

With 6,878 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 30,71,130, he added.

