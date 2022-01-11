Nashik, Jan 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik touched 4,21,294 on Tuesday with the addition of 1,450 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,765, an official said.

So far, 4,06,204 people have been discharged post recovery, including 469 during the day, he said.

With 8,398 samples being examined on Tuesday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 30,79,528, he added.

