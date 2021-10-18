Nashik, Oct 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra increased by 146 to touch 4,10,041 on Monday, while the toll stood at 8,658 after two patients succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.

The number of people who have recovered is 4,00,661, including 133 on Monday, he said.

With 6,929 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 26,81,682, he added.

