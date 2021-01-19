Nashik, Jan 19 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 1,13,992 after 162 people were detected with the infection on Tuesday, while the day also saw one death and 140 recoveries, an official said.

The toll in the district is now 2,032, while the number of people discharged stands at 1,10,632, he added.

With 1,364 samples being examined on Tuesday, the overall number of tests in Nashik went up to 4,71,799.

Meanwhile, on the second day of COVID-i9 vaccination drive in the district on Tuesday, 710 out of 1,300 registered beneficiaries were covered in 13 centres.

This comprised 253 men and 457 women, and three of these 710 complained of minor issues like vomiting and itching, but they recovered after first aid was administered, officials said.

