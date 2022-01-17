Nashik, Jan 17 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,33,490 on Monday with the addition of 1,702 cases, while two deaths took the toll to 8,770, an official said.

So far, 4,13,169 people have been discharged post recovery, including 1,131 during the day.

The active tally in the district stands at 11,551 as on Monday, he added.

