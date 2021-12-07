Nashik, Dec 7 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 4,12,692 on Tuesday after 34 people were detected with the infection, while one death took the toll to 8,730, an official said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Two Arrested For Making Fake Marksheets And Work Experience Certificates.

So far, 4,03,598 people have been discharged from hospitals post recovery, including 42 on Tuesday, he said.

Also Read | UPSC Geo-Scientist Exam 2021 Final Results Declared At upsc.gov.in: Here Are Steps To Check The Results.

With 5,688 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 29,07,471, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)