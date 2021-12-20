Nashik, Dec 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik district of Maharashtra reached 4,13,282 with the addition of 34 cases on Monday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,746, an official said.

So far, 4,04,094 people have been discharged post recovery, including 38 during the day, he said.

With 5,929 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 29,81,379, he added.

