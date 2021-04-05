Nashik, Apr 5 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 2,03,026 after 4,619 people were detected with the infection on Monday, while the day also saw 25 deaths and 4,313 people recovering, an official said.

The district's toll stands at 2,497 and the number of people discharged is 1,69,776, he added.

With 10,545 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 8,02,264, he said. PTI

