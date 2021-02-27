Nashik, Feb 27 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 1,22,329 on Saturday after 527 people were detected with the infection, while the death toll rose by three and the recovery count by 224, an official said.

The toll in the district is 2,101 and the number of people who have been discharged stands at 1,17,369, he added.

With 2,087 samples being examined on Saturday, the overall number of tests in Nashik went up to 5,40,796, said the official.

