Nashik, Mar 7 (PTI) Nashik district in Maharashtra on Sunday reported 563 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 1,25,895, health officials said.

With one person succumbing to the viral infection, the tally in the district rose to 2,134, they said.

A total of 325 people were discharged during the day, taking the tally of overall recoveries in Nashik district to 1,19,815.

With 2,044 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Nashik for coronavirus went up to 5,58,971, the officials added.

