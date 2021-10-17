Nashik, Oct 17 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,09,895 with the addition of 73 cases on Sunday, while the death of two patients took the toll to 8,656, an official said.

Also Read | Bhopal: Mob Forces Woman To Remove Burqa in Islampura, Shows Viral Video; 2 Arrested.

So far, 4,00,528 people have recovered from the infection, including 141 on Sunday, he said.

Also Read | India Playing Xl vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Hardik Pandya Should Be Picked Only if He Does Proper Bowling in Warm-Up Games, Says Gautam Gambhir.

With 3,850 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 26,74,753, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)