Nashik, Jul 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,02,042 on Monday after 86 cases were detected, while the day also saw four people succumbing to the infection and 118 recovering, an official said.

He said the district's toll was 8,498 and the number of people discharged post recovery stood at 3,92,291.

With 6,207 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 22,08,154, he added.

