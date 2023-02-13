Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Three railway track men were killed and another was injured after a tower wagon hit them in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Monday.

According to the railways, maintenance work at the tracks was going on when the incident happened between Lasalgaon and Ugaon in Nashik at around 6 am this morning.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Pays Courtesy Visit to Newly Appointed Chhattishgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan.

The railways have already suspended two people, including the tower wagon operator and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The DRM reached the spot after being informed.

Also Read | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 4,703 Crore in Keonjhar District.

The families of the deceased railwaymen have been informed and the railways have made the announcement of an ex gratia and all other necessary help to the families of the deceased. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)