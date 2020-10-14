Indore, Oct 14 (PTI) BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday accused senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh of betraying the people of Madhya Pradesh.

He was addressing a rally in Sanver town ahead of the November 3 bypolls in the state.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Schocker: 74-Year-Old Man Kept in Freezer Box by Family in Salem District, Rescued in Half-Conscious Stage Next Day.

"During the 2018 state elections, both Nath and Digvijaya made (Jyotiraditya) Scindia speak that if the Congress comes to power in the state it will waive the farm loans within 10 days and the unemployed youths will get government jobs," Vijayvargiya said.

"But after forming the government, the poll promises were not fulfilled. One of them (Nath) became the chief minister...but people kept asking Scindia about the poll promises," he added.

Also Read | Unlock 5 in Delhi: Cinema Halls to Reopen from Tomorrow, Popcorn Not Allowed Amid COVID-19 Guidelines.

Vijayvargiya accused Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh as being traitors.

"But now they are calling others so," he alleged.

The senior BJP leader was addressing an election rally for party candidate and the state water resources minister Tulsiram Silwat in Sanver constituency.

Objecting to Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar's remark in which he described MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as "nange bhookhe ghar ka" (from a poverty-stricken household), Vijayvargiya said, "We are 'nange and bhookhe' (clothesless and hungry), but we are honest."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)