New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday shed light on the evolving role of the Indian Army in the country and stressed its pivotal role in nation-building alongside its primary defence responsibilities.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said that the Indian Army's responsibilities go beyond securing borders and defence duties, and emphasised its active participation in the country's journey towards becoming a 'Viksit Bharat.'

Also Read | ‘Rarest of Rare’: Kolkata POCSO Court Sentences Man to Death for Rape and Attempted Murder of 7-Month-Old Toddler.

"Nations-building is our equal responsibility," Gen Dwivedi said, underscoring the army's growing role in ensuring the country's progress.

Reflecting on the evolution of army-civilian relations, Gen Dwivedi pointed out that historically, military cantonments were located in isolated areas to avoid interaction with the local population. However, he stressed that the Indian Army is a part of the larger national fabric.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for Morning School Assembly Today in English With Meaning: Inspirational Quote for Students To Share During Assembly on February 20, 2025.

"It is Indian Army, and its role is to contribute to a Viksit Bharat (developed India)," he said.

On matters of emergency, General Dwivedi expressed clear directives for swift action.

In the case of stampedes or other crises, he emphasised that the army should not wait for formal calls for help. Furthermore, along the northern border, he instructed that the army should be proactive, covering 100 km of the border area to ensure prompt response in cases where civil administration may be delayed.

Gen Dwivedi reaffirmed that the Indian Army's role is intertwined with the vision of a secure, developed, and prosperous India.

The army chief explained how military writers often write about the fall back on the Indian army, and how they are pulled in for civilian strife in cases of emergency, and whether it diverts their resources from their primary work.

"In earlier days during the times of pre-Independence, the cantonments used to be in isolated areas, because they didn't want the army to interact with the local population. Over a period of time we have to see who's army is it. It is Indian army, what is the role of the Indian army, its role is to become a part of the Viksit Bharat," Gen Dwivedi said.

"If the country has to become a 30 trillion dollar economy, and you want the human development index to increase, the infrastructure development to take place with a secure environment, environmental conservation, and so forth, the Indian army has to play a role everywhere," he said.

In light of the recent stampede incidents, and Indian Army's preparedness for such incidents, he said, "In cases of stampede, as far as my orders are concerned, you will not wait for a call to help, instead immediately dispatch your services and help. Along the northern front, I have said 100 km along the border, you will immediately react because the distance is more and the civil administration may not able to take stock before calling you but you are already there. Nation-building is our equal responsibility."

In a forward-looking statement, Upendra Dwivedi highlighted the Indian Army's potential to play a crucial role in the country's bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics and to excel in the sporting arena.

He expressed the army's willingness to contribute significantly to the Mission Olympics 2036, drawing on its existing resources and infrastructure.

Gen Dwivedi pointed to the success of the recent National Games, where the Sports Control Board emerged as the top performer, securing 68 gold medals.

He emphasised that the Indian Army has the necessary infrastructure, including ample space for sports, to support India's Olympic ambitions.

"We have boys' and girls' companies ready for training, and we assure you that we will be part of the journey toward winning medals," Gen Dwivedi remarked.

He also highlighted the army's readiness to provide manpower, resources, and even raise territorial army battalions to support the development and execution of the mission.

"The Indian army can play a very important role in Mission Olympics 2036. The National games took place recently, which was the setup that won the most medals? It is the Sports Control Board--68 gold medals, if we start today Indian Army has adequate space for any sports structure which is required to come up," he said.

However, he stressed that success in this endeavour requires early planning and coordination.

"We will provide the manpower for conducting something like the Mission Olympic 2036, we will give the resources, we will also raise the territorial army battalions for it but for that we need to sit and plan today," he said, underlining the importance of strategic collaboration to realise India's Olympic aspirations.

In a candid reflection on his journey to the Indian Army, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi spoke about his early inspiration and the aspirations that shaped his career.

He shared how his childhood was influenced by his family environment, where his father often provided him with books on freedom fighters and World War II, sparking an early interest in the military.

"I remember when my uncle used to bring me notebooks to write, they had pictures of soldiers. The atmosphere in my house always encouraged me to think about something different, something more purposeful," Gen Dwivedi reminisced.

While his brother chose to pursue a career in medicine and another in engineering, Gen Dwivedi felt a deep calling to serve in the army. Initially aspiring to become an intelligence officer, he ultimately decided to join the army, driven by a sense of duty and passion.

Discussing the qualities that shaped his journey in the armed forces, Gen Dwivedi emphasised three key values of the Indian Army: attitude, adaptability, and ability.

"A positive attitude, the ability to adapt to any situation, and the competence to execute tasks effectively are the foundation of success," he explained.

Reflecting on his aspirations, Gen Dwivedi shared that he never focused too much on titles or recognition.

"When I joined the National Defence Academy, it instilled discipline, and I had a clear aspiration as a Captain. I wanted to take my unit to great heights when I became a Commanding Officer," he said, highlighting his commitment to leading by example and fostering excellence within his unit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)