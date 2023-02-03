New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that nation can only be developed by facilitating its wealth creators.

The Minister quoted ancient Indian polymath Chanakya and said, "India's mindset towards its wealth creators is driven by the age-old philosophy from Chanakya who said that 'a Samruddh Rajya requires Rajasva to be given to its Mahajanas' i.e., a nation can only be developed by facilitating its wealth creators."

Following this philosophy, along with welfare programs for the poor, the government is taking significant steps in promoting ease of doing business and supporting its wealth creators. This conclave is one such step where I encourage all the stakeholders to understand India's ethos and invest in our growth story," said Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya at the CEO Conclave at PLASTINDIA 2023.

The conference saw the presence of over 90+ CEOs of the Plastic Industry from both India and abroad. Exhibitors from more than 45 Countries of the world as well as more than 2,00,000 Business Visitors across the world are expected to visit.Speaking on occasion, Mandaviya stated that "these brainstorming sessions are important for exchanging ideas and best practices. It will bolster the ecosystem of stakeholders involved in the plastic industry."

Informing about India's advantages to the participants, Mandaviya said that "the country boasts a strong and impartial legislative structure along with favourable manpower and technical expertise." He said that "the present government has led to a perception shift towards our wealth creators and as a consequence, we have over 100 unicorn startups, favourable ecosystem for new businesses and a rising economy."

He further added that "India provides a big market as the consumption power is increasing along with a rising middle class."

Drawing everyone's attention towards India's ethos, Mandaviya said that "India not only provides robust technical expertise but the values it holds while doing commerce. We well-differentiate between commerce and service towards the nation and we thus, prioritize benefit for all rather than few. This allows us to harmonize the welfare of our citizens along with the development of industries too."

Reiterating the vibrant support by the government, Mandaviya stated that "the present government has a strong decisive approach and a long-term vision under the leadership of our Prime Minister. This long-term vision of government has facilitated policy flexibility and the creation of roadmaps in each sector as India enters the Amrit Kaal."

"Similarly, the plastic industry's roadmap has also been created after wide and crucial consultations with local and international stakeholders and will help in long-term policy support, investment as well as export promotion". "The recent comprehensive budget catering to all sections of society is a result of such crucial consultations and government being perceptive to its people" he further added.

Mandaviya encouraged the investors to invest in India and assured them that strong support will be provided by the government so that the growth story of India continues. He was hopeful that these meetings and consultations will create opportunities to showcase India's capabilities and will help in facilitating the growth of the Indian Plastic Industry.

Mandaviya also visited the stalls at the exhibition where he interacted with CEOs of firms comprising Innovations and R&D, Processors, Recycling and brand owners. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)