Jaipur, Dec 16 (PTI) In a veiled attack at the BJP and the RSS on the issues of Hindu Rashtra and Hindutva, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said those indulging in divisive politics should think about the future of the country and stressed that a nation created on the basis of religion does not survive.

He said that in a democracy, the fight should be of ideology but personal fights or politics in the name of religion and caste are dangerous.

Gehlot said that a nation created on the basis of religion does not survive. Citing the example of Pakistan, he said that it became a country on the basis of religion but was later divided into two countries.

The chief minister said that Bangladesh was created in 1971, despite the fact that the majority population was Muslim.

"Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion but what happened? Why was it divided? Military rule was there again and again. How many presidents were murdered there, what kind of situation happened, the world knows," he said.

"While in India over 70-75 years, whenever any party got defeated in elections, power was handed over to the winning party," Gehlot told reporters here.

He said that doing politics in the name of religion is easy and spreading hate is also easy but difficult to take back once it has been spread.

"Today, the country feels that such an atmosphere has been created, the way governance is going on... It is talked about in the name of religion, it is talked about Hindutva, it is talked about Hindu Rashtra, is it possible? What will be the future of the country? What will happen, no one can say," he said.

According to Gehlot, once someone in Vadodara had said the RSS and the BJP will end, to which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi replied that the RSS-BJP will remain in the country as will their idealogy, just like the Congress and its ideology will also continue in India.

"The fight in democracy should be of ideology. Personal fights or politics in the name of religion and caste are dangerous," the chief minister said after addressing a function at Amar Jawan Jyoti on Vijay Diwas.

Apart from Pakistan, he also gave the example of the dissolution of the USSR.

Earlier, addressing the function, Gehlot said, "I would like to tell those who do politics in the name of religion that please look at the future of the country, at what will happen after 25 or 50 years."

He urged the people to look at reasons and understand why India remained intact after Independence and why Pakistan was divided.

"Pakistan became a nation on the basis of religion but what was the reason that despite there being one religion it was divided," he asked.

"There are many languages in India. We all should live with love and harmony and this is what Mahatma Gandhi has taught us. This is our religion," the chief minister said.

People of all religions live in India, yet the country is together even after 75 years of independence and under different governments, he said.

