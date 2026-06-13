India News | National Biodiversity Authority Reconstitutes Agrobiodiversity Expert Committee; PL Gautam Named to Lead Panel

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has reconstituted the Expert Committee on Agrobiodiversity under Section 13(1) of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, for a period of one year to provide expert guidance on the conservation, sustainable use and access and benefit-sharing (ABS) of agricultural biodiversity and related matters.

According to the press release by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Committee has been reconstituted with Padma Shri P L Gautam, a renowned agricultural scientist and former Chairperson of the National Biodiversity Authority and the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Authority (PPVFRA), as its Chair.

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Gautam was recently conferred the Padma Shri in recognition of his distinguished contributions to agricultural science. The Chairperson of PPVFRA will serve as the Co-Chair of the Committee.

Over the years, the Expert Committee on Agrobiodiversity has been led by eminent agricultural scientists and experts and has comprised distinguished representatives from leading agricultural, research, academic and policy institutions across the country.

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The reconstituted Committee comprises eminent experts and senior representatives from key institutions, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, National Bureaus of Plant, Animal and Fish Genetic Resources, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, National Innovation Foundation, NALSAR University of Law and other leading research and academic organisations, the release stated.

The Committee will advise the NBA on integrating biodiversity considerations into the agriculture sector and promoting sustainable agricultural practices. It will examine issues relating to the seed sector under the Biological Diversity Act, review guidelines for international collaborative research involving biological resources and recommend measures for the conservation and sustainable use of threatened native crop varieties and livestock breeds.

The Committee will also provide technical and policy inputs to support India's engagement with international agreements relating to agricultural biodiversity, including the ITPGRFA.

The Committee will support the achievement of India's updated NBSAP Targets 4 and 13 and contribute to the realisation of SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 13 (Climate Action) and SDG 15 (Life on Land) through the conservation and sustainable use of agricultural genetic resources, native crop varieties and livestock diversity. (ANI)

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