Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 4 (ANI): The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has given the go-ahead to include the Pahari community in the list of Scheduled Tribes list of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pahari tribes living in Jammu and Kashmir have been fighting for inclusion in the ST category for more than four decades.

Following the recommendations of the Office of the Registrar General of India based on the recommendations of the Justice GD Sharma Commission, the National Commission for Schedule Tribes has also given its approval supporting the granting of Schedule Tribe status to the Pahari tribes.

Along with this, the way has now been paved to include the Pahari ethnic group in the Scheduled Tribes within the Centrally Administered Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from this, the National Commission for Schedule Tribes has also given the go-ahead to include the Padri Tribe, Koli and Gada Brahmin communities in the list of STs.

After the announcement, there is a celebration in the hill tribe. Soon after the news of the inclusion of Padri Tribe, Koli and Gada Brahmin communities in the list of STs was published in the national newspaper, a series of congratulatory messages started on social media and the atmosphere of celebration was seen everywhere.

The tribal people expressed their happiness and thanked the BJP-led central government.

They said that it is possible if there is PM Narendra Modi. Their struggle was going on for four decades, which was finally given justice by the Modi government.

On October 7, 2022, Home Minister Amit Shah announced in a public meeting in Rajouri that the Pahari tribe would soon be given ST status, after which the government approved the report submitted by Justice GD Sharma on October 20. Later, the file was submitted to the Registrar General of India, who also gave the green flag and now the National Commission for Schedule Tribes has also sealed it.

Now the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs will present this file before the Union Cabinet from where the bill will be presented in the Parliament after getting its approval. On this decision of the government, there has been a wave of happiness in Srankot, Mendhar, Manjakot, Rajouri, Nowshera, Karna, Kupwara, Odi, Anantnag, where the tribal people are present.

DDC member and young Pahari leader Sohail Malik said, "This is a historic day for the hill tribe, as the present government has provided justice to the tribe, God willing, the tribe will also respond enthusiastically to the party in power." Will give in a way.

It should be noted that Gujjar Bakarwal tribes, who are already included in the ST category, are strongly opposing the granting of ST status to the Pahari tribe, and a protest sit-in was also held at Jantar Mantar recently, but the current government has already given assurance. That no one's rights will be violated, the government is committed to providing justice to all the deserving sections. (ANI)

