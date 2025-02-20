New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram lauded the proactive initiatives of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, emphasizing its vital role in implementing and monitoring the Forest Rights Act using its Constitutional powers.

He was addressing the gathering at the 22nd Foundation Day celebrations of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes here on Wednesday, according to Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate First Edition of SOUL Leadership Conclave on February 21 in Delhi.

Jual Oram assured that the Tribal Ministry, in collaboration with the Commission, will continue working towards ensuring a better and dignified life, social justice, and holistic development for Scheduled Tribe communities.

Highlighting key initiatives of the Central Government for Scheduled Tribes, he mentioned programs such as Eklavya Model Residential Schools, pre- and post-matric scholarships, and the National Overseas Scholarship.

Also Read | Delhi LG VK Saxena Invites BJP's CM-Designate Rekha Gupta To Form New Government, Swearing-In Ceremony on February 20 (See Pics).

Additionally, he discussed the identification of 75 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) across the country as part of a specialized development plan.

In his address during the Foundation Day programme, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, Antar Singh Arya, elaborated on the activities of the Commission.

He stated that since assuming office, the current Commission has been continuously visiting Scheduled Tribe communities across the country. The Commission has successfully implemented a 100-day action plan to review the progress of various states, districts, and public sector undertakings.

He highlighted the work and achievements of the Commission and emphasized that it remains steadfast in its efforts to safeguard the rights and ensure the development of Scheduled Tribes, said Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The event also featured speeches by Commission members, including Nirupam Chakma, Asha Lakra and Shri Jatothu Hussain, who shared their experiences and thoughts.

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Backward Classes, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, and Member of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Vaddepally Ramchander, along with other dignitaries such as chairpersons, members, and secretaries of various national commissions, representatives of Scheduled Tribe communities, and university students, were also present at the event.

During the inaugural session, the Secretary of the Commission, Puneet Kumar Goel, welcomed the guests and presented an overview of the Commission's key activities, successful cases and a brief introduction to its work. Following the inaugural session, various sessions on tribal community progress, development, skill enhancement, and entrepreneurship were conducted.

Experts from the National Skill Development Corporation, academicians from Delhi University, and policymakers shared their insights during these sessions. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Joint Secretary of the Commission, Amit Nirmal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)