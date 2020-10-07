New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday condemned the remarks made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ranjeet Srivastava on the 19-year-old Hathras woman, who succumbed to brutal assault injuries last month.

"NCW strongly condemns offensive and defamatory remarks made by political leader Ranjeet Srivastava regarding the Hathras victim," NCW tweeted.

NCW's statement comes after the BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, in a video, was seen claiming that the four men who raped the woman were innocent.

NCW has sent Srivastava a notice, directing him to appear before the commission on October 26 at 11 am to give an explanation.

In the video, the BJP leader appears to be questioning the Hathras victim and blaming the girl for rape.

The Hathras woman died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital last month. The post-mortem report said that the victim suffered a fracture of "cervical vertebra".

All four accused in the incident have been arrested and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe has been ordered by the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath. (ANI)

