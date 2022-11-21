New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): National Credit Framework (NCrF) will provide an opportunity to recognise applied aspects of knowledge and skills, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday and noted that it will also create new possibilities for lifelong learning and skilling.

Speaking at the stakeholders' consultation on draft NCrF at IIT-Delhi on Monday, Pradhan said the framework will boost per capita productivity, empower people and lay a foundation for stronger India.

He said NCrF will be a key for enhancing the economic gains from education, bringing a vast majority of population under the fold of formal education and skilling, achieving gross enrolment ratio (GER) targets and accelerating India's march towards a $5-trillion economy.

The minister said that National Education Policy NEP 2020 establishes a credit accumulation and transfer system for all kinds of learning to ensure seamless mobility between learning and skilling pathways.

"To reap demographic dividend we have to provide a level-playing field and equal opportunities to all. This can only be achieved by recognising, accounting and formalising all kinds of conventional, unconventional and experiential knowledge repositories," he said.

Under NCrF, students will be able to earn credits from academic and non-academic activities, which will be stored in the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC).

According to the framework, an academic year will be defined by the number of hours a student puts in. Credits will be provided to them accordingly at the end of each academic year.

NCVET India Chairperson NS Kalsi, IIT-Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee and Ministry of Education Additional Secretary Rakesh Ranjan were among the dignitaries present. (ANI)

