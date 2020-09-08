Pune, Sep 8 (PTI)TheNational Education Policy (NEP) 2020lays emphasis on the research and innovation through various means, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Tuesday.

He listed affordability, accessibility, quality, equity, and accountability as the five pillars of the NEP, and also mentioned about introducing a new dimension of flexibility through choice-based education.

Also Read | India-China Border Standoff in Ladakh: Chinese Troops With Spears, Guns Again Near Indian Position at LAC; Fresh Skirmish Likely.

"TheNational Education Policy 2020gives emphasis to research and innovation by increasing the expenditure on research; organising more hackathons for students, and by encouraging a dialogue between academia, industry and research lab," the Information and Broadcasting Minister said.

He was speaking on the NEP 2020 at a programme here.

Also Read | Fitch Ratings Slashes India’s GDP Forecast to -10.5% from -5% for FY 2021.

Javadekar mentioned concepts such as the "Bank of Credit to facilitate smoother transfer between institutions.

He said the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) will be increased from 26 per cent to 50 per cent in the next 15 years.

The GER is a statistical measure used in the education sector to determine the number of students enrolled in school at several different grade levels. It is used to show the ratio of the number of students who live in a given country to those who qualify for the particular grade level.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)