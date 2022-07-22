New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Tamil film "Soorarai Pottru" won the National Award for Best Feature, Best Actor and Best Actress at the 68th National Film Awards for 2020 announced on Friday.

The second big winner of the day was Ajay Devgn starrer "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" which bagged the awards for Best Actor for Devgn and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Devgn shared the Best Actor award with Suriya, who got it for "Soorarai Pottru". The film, inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder Capt G R Gopinath, also won Aparrna Balamurali the Best Actress prize.

The late Malayalam filmmaker Sachidanandan KR was posthumously named Best Director for "A K Ayyappanum Koshiyum".

The 10-member jury was headed Hindi filmmaker Vipul Shah. The awards were announced by jury member Dharam Gulati.

