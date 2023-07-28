New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The National Health Authority (NHA) has introduced the 100 Microsites Project under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

These Microsites are clusters of small and mid-sized health facilities that will be fully compliant with ABDM, providing digital health services to patients.

The primary goal of the Microsites is to create small ecosystems within specific geographic areas where complete ABDM adoption is achieved, ensuring the digitization of the entire patient journey.

The project will be implemented across various states and union territories, led by the State Mission Directors of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), with the National Health Authority (NHA) providing financial resources and overall guidance.

To set up and operate the Microsites, states and union territories may collaborate with development partners and interfacing agencies.

The Microsites will encompass all healthcare facilities, including clinics, nursing homes, hospitals with fewer than ten beds, labs, pharmacies, and more, from both the public and private sectors.

Healthcare professionals, especially from the private sector, will also be registered under ABDM modules such as the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and the Health Facility Registry (HFR), followed by the installation of ABDM-enabled applications.

Patients visiting these healthcare centres will also be integrated into ABDM, with their health records linked to their Ayushman Bharat Health ID (ABHA).

The CEO of NHA emphasized the project's significance, stating, "We aim to establish 100 such Microsites across the country, where focused efforts would be made to bring as many small and medium-scale healthcare entities under the ABDM fold. This will not only increase adoption among private sector providers but will also help ABDM to expand its footprints among the private healthcare providers across the country as well."

The Microsites will serve as a catalyst to raise awareness about ABDM and its benefits among small and medium-scale healthcare providers.

By encouraging them to register on ABDM's core registries and utilize certified digital solutions, the project aims to promote the broader adoption of ABDM throughout the country.

These targeted efforts will activate the healthcare ecosystem to embrace digital health, improving healthcare access and services for all citizens. (ANI)

