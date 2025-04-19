Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers staged a protest here against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Police used water cannons to disperse the workers from the protest site.

Also Read | Murshidabad Violence: 2 Minors Among 315 Arrested So Far in Clashes Over Waqf Protest, Report West Bengal Police.

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting on Saturday to finalise the strategy ahead of the hearing in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on April 25.

Also Read | Aurangzeb or Bahadur Shah Zafar: As Hindu Raksha Dal Activists Get Confused, Check Out Actual Pictures of 2 Mughal Emperors.

On April 15, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against top Congress members Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the money laundering case involving the National Herald.

The chargesheet also names Congress leader Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey and others, including several firms.

The chargesheet also names Congress leader Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey and others, including several firms.

The prosecution complaint has been filed under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, for the offence of money laundering, as defined under Section 3, read with Section 70, and punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA, 2002.

The complaint was filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, their associated companies, and other individuals.

Earlier in the day, Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur took a jibe at the Congress amid the ongoing controversy in connection with the National Herald case.

Thakur stated that Congress "trembles" after hearing the name of the National Herald.

"The Congress party time and again tries to launch and fails - I am talking about National Herald. The entire ecosystem of the Congress party began to feel the sensation of Kapkapahat after hearing the name National Herald, and it's obvious because they have been caught stealing again. After independence, many scams done by Congress have come forward," Thakur said in a press conference here.

Taking a dig at Congress, he pointed out that the National Herald, a weekly newspaper that "nobody reads", receives more funding than daily newspapers. He also alleged that property given to run the newspaper in various states was "subsidised". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)