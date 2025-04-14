New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): To encourage innovative practices and recognise professionals delivering excellence in National Highway development, the sixth edition of 'National Highways Excellence Awards 2023' (NHEA 2023) will be held on on Tuesday at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in an official statement.

Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari along with Ajay Tamta, Minister of State for Ministry of Road Transport & Highways; Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for MoRTH & Corporate Affairs; V Umashankar, Secretary at MoRTH; senior officials from MoRTH, NHAI and other stakeholders will grace the occasion.

NHEA 2023 will serve as a platform to commemorate remarkable achievements within the National Highway infrastructure sector and recognize professionals as well as stakeholders for their contribution in construction & maintenance of the best-performing National Highway assets across the country, as per the Ministry.

The daylong event will also feature various 'Panel Discussions' with domain experts and will delve into topics such as emerging technologies in Highway construction, highway development in hilly terrains, and the global competitiveness of Indian construction companies, it said.

'National Highway Excellence Awards' were institutionalized in 2018 by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, with an aim to incentivize and encourage key stakeholders and to create a spirit of healthy competition amongst all the stakeholders involved in the development of National Highway infrastructure in the country. (ANI)

