Pune, Oct 2 (PTI) A 20-bed tribal unit of the National Institute of Naturopathy was inaugurated in Pune's Ambegaon tehsil on Friday.

Inaugurating the facility in Gohe Budruk, Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik said it would provide free clinical services to the tribal population in the area.

A research unit on tribal practices for health maintenance had also been set up and it will be a "repository of knowledge and will work in areas of education, nutrition and health problems of the tribal population", Naik said.

The unit has been set up with assistance from the state government's tribal development department, the minister informed.

On the occasion, which coincided with Gandhi Jayanti, Gandhian expert AN Tripathi said the Mahatma spoke about purification through nature.

