New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) was held by the Education Ministry on Tuesday at the national level with the State Nodal Officers of the scheme.

State Education Officers of States and UTs attended the Workshop which was presided over by Additional Secretary Department of School Education and Literacy L.S. Changsan.

Also Read | IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 Released at ibps.in; Know Steps To Check Scores.

On the occasion, Changsan spoke about the importance of timely scholarship payments to children from economically weaker sections and the need for prompt verification of applications by State Level Officers.

Nodal Officer from National Scholarship Portal (NSP) made a presentation regarding the registration and verification process on the NSP Portal which was followed by detailed interaction between State Government officials and officers from the Ministry of Education, DBT and NSP on the implementation modalities involved in the registration, verification and payment process of NMMSS scholarships online through the National Scholarship portal.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Accident: Three Passengers Killed, Four Injured After Bus Overturns in Jashpur District.

Under the 'National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme' scholarships are awarded to meritorious students of economically weaker sections to arrest their drop out at class VIII and encourage them to continue their education at the secondary stage.

One lakh fresh scholarships are awarded to selected students from class IX every year and their continuation or renewal in classes X to XII for students studying in State Government, Government-aided and local body schools. The amount of scholarship is Rs. 12000 per annum.

NMMSS is boarded on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) - a one-stop platform for scholarship schemes given to students. NMMSS scholarships are disbursed directly into the bank accounts of selected students by electronic transfer through Public Financial Management System (PFMS) following DBT mode. This is a 100% centrally sponsored scheme.

Students whose parental income from all sources is not more than Rs. 3,50,000 per annum are eligible to avail of the scholarships. The students must have a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in the Class VII examination for appearing in the selection test for award of scholarship (relaxable by 5% for SC/ST students). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)