Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 9 (ANI): On Tuesday, a team of the National Security Guard (NSG) was seen at Heritage Street near the Golden Temple in Amritsar where two-low intensity blasts took place recently.

Police said that one person was injured in a minor blast on May 8 morning at Heritage Street, police said, adding that it was the very site where an explosion took place on May 6.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Strangling His Six-Year-Old Son to Death.

The cause of the explosion, however, is yet to be ascertained and police had said that they are "verifying" the cause of the incident.

The police said that one person received a minor injury in the leg and the glass facades of some nearby buildings were damaged in yesterday's blast.

Also Read | Bengaluru Rains: Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc in ‘Silicon Valley of India’; House Collapsed, Cars Damaged (See Pics and Videos).

A sweeper present on the spot during the incident said, "I am a sweeper here and was doing my duty when I heard a big blast sound and saw heavy smoke," he said.On May 6 night around 11:15 pm there was an explosion at the same Heritage Street near the Golden Temple, police said in which one person was injured.Amritsar ADCP Mehtab Singh had said that both Saturday's blast and the one on Monday were of low intensity.

Commissioner of Police Amritsar had tweeted on May 8 that Punjab Police is "scientifically and forensically investigating the case of the Amritsar explosions to find the truth."

"Law & Order, Peace & Harmony in the state shall be maintained and mischief makers and rumour mongers shall be dealt with sternly," it said.

Stating that the situation on the ground is completely normal, it requested that citizens and mediapersons fact check news from official sources. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)