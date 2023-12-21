Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 21 (ANI): With an effort to increase awareness of chemical-free farming in the state, Gujarat Education Minister Praful Pansheriya announced on Thursday that natural farming will be included in the educational curriculum from classes IX to XI.

Speaking to ANI on the concept of natural farming practices Pansheriya said, "The Education Department will include the syllabus of natural farming in classes 9th, 10th and 11th to increase awareness amongst the youth about natural farming."

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Woman Kills Physically-Challenged Daughter, Drops Body in Well in Thiruvanthapuram District.

To promote a chemical-free, livestock-based farming system that integrates crops, trees, and livestock, the Gujarat Education Minister took the initiative of starting the natural farming practice at his official residence in Gandhinagar.

"Natural farming has been yielding very good results here at the residence. This will have a positive impact on the health of both land and humans. Farmers will also yield benefits through good profits," he said.

Also Read | Wife Acting As Widow While Husband is Alive Amounts to Extreme Cruelty, Says Delhi High Court; Grants Divorce to Man.

"Use of chemical food spoils the health of both land and humans and that is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously awakening people to do natural farming," said Pansheriya.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat also praised the efforts made by Education Minister Prafulla Pansheriya to promote natural farming and lauded his initiative to start organic farming practices at his residence.

Earlier in October, emphasizing the need for new skills for India's agriculture sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the governments of the States will have to further expand their scope of skill development to provide a fillip to natural farming to protect Mother Earth.

The Prime Minister talked about the need for skills to assess balanced irrigation, agri-product processing, packaging, branding, and skilling people to get connected with the online world.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also inaugurated the IFFCO Nano DAP Plant in Gandhinagar's Kalol in October and urged farmers to increase natural farming and reduce the usage of urea. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)