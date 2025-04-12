New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Finance Minister O P Choudhary on Saturday emphasised the economic and developmental potential of Nava Raipur during the 'Vichaar for Viksit Chhattisgarh' conclave, citing its strategic advantages over other cities, including Amravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

"I want to tell you that Nava Raipur spans a total area of 237 square kilometers. Such a large piece of land being connected to our capital city is a big advantage," he said, referring to the state's plans to develop the region as a modern urban centre.

Choudhary underlined the future trajectory of India's economy, stating, "Today, we talk about the Indian economy being worth USD 3.7 trillion, and by 2047, when India becomes a developed country, this economy is expected to grow to USD 30-55 trillion, maybe even beyond USD 50 trillion."

He added, "Tier 2 cities would play a bigger role than Tier 1 cities in India's economic growth over the coming decades."

"We have a land bank, which is why we are able to bring Mayfair Resort, a semi-conductor unit, Medicity, Edu City, data centre here."

Commenting on urban issues, he said that Tier 1 cities face challenges such as severe traffic congestion. "Today, if you go to any Tier 1 city, traffic is such a huge problem. A distance might be just 5 km, but the time has come where we no longer measure distance in kilometers--we measure it in hours and minutes."

Choudhary also highlighted the location benefits of Nava Raipur. "There are three key formulas for any place to progress: location, location, and location. We are just 90 minutes away from any metro city in the country," he said.

Speaking on environmental concerns, he said, "30% of Nava Raipur's area is recreational and green. With growing concerns around air quality... Nava Raipur will thrive, because the Air Quality Index here, the green space we have, is unmatched by any capital city in any state in the country today." (ANI)

